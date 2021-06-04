Woman pulled out of car, ran over at Columbus gas station during carjacking

A woman was hit by a car on Hudson Street in Columbus during carjacking Friday morning. Police were called to the scene at 2:23 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was hit by a car at a Columbus gas station during a carjacking Friday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2:25 a.m. on Hudson Street and Gerbert Road.

Authorities said a woman was sitting in the passenger side of a white Tahoe at a gas station when a car with multiple people inside pulled up beside her.

One person from that car pulled the woman out of the Tahoe and another person jumped into the driver's side and ran over the woman, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Her condition has since improved.