Woman killed, man seriously injured after crashing into barn in Morrow County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a Morrow County crash Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am westbound.

The driver drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the left side and struck a barn.

A passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Amber Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Hall was wearing her seatbelt but the driver was not.