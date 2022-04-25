Woman dead, man injured in Hilltop area shooting

Police were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court around 3:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in the Hilltop area early Monday morning.

Columbus police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Vida Court around 3:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.

Police said a man was found shot outside the home as well.

This comes shortly after another homicide in the Hilltop area that left a man dead and another injured. As of now, there is no word on if the shootings are related.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect at this time.