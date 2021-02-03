Woman killed, man injured after being hit by car in southeast Columbus

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after they were hit by a car on the southeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said 20-year-old Oddessie Teague and a man were walking eastbound on the north side of Refugee Road, west of Schwartz Road just before 10 p.m.

Police said the pair "abruptly" walked into the road and were hit by a car traveling westbound.

Teague and the man were taken to Grant Medical Center.

Teague was pronounced dead just after 11:30 p.m. and the man remains in critical condition.

