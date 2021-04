The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. on SR-328 in Logan, Ohio.

LOGAN, Ohio — A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Hocking County.

Tonya Ousley, 40, of New Plymouth, Ohio was driving a 2008 Ford Escape north along SR-328 when the Escape went off the right side of the road and overturned.

Ousley was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.