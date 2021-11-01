Woman killed in shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

Columbus police said officers were called to the shooting scene in the 800 block of Leona Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus Monday evening.

Columbus police said officers were called to the shooting scene in the 800 block of Leona Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Officers found 29-year-old Shaniqua Turner shot and medics took her to Grant Medical Center where she later died.

Police said a friend had driven Turner to a home on Leona Avenue and as Turner was walking to the front door, someone shot her multiple times.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who left the scene.

Turner's death is the 11th homicide in Columbus in 2021.