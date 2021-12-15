Woman killed in Scioto County car crash

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Scioto County Tuesday evening. The crash happened in US-23 near milepost #3 around 6:07 p.m.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 23 near milepost #3 around 6:07 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Tracie Malone, 43, of Portsmouth, was driving onto U.S. Route 23 from a private driveway when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north.

Malone was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she was pronounced dead, according to OSHP.

Malone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, OSHP said.