Woman killed in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — One woman has died after a crash in Knox County Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. on State Route 3 at County Road 14 in Pike Township.

OSHP says 47-year-old Melanie Pierce was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on County Road 14.

Pierce did not stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to OSHP. Pierce went off the east side of the road, hitting a sign and a tree.

She was taken to Knox Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time.