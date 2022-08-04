Woman killed in Franklin County hit and run

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was left dead after a fatal hit and run in Franklin County late Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Interstate 270, east of U.S. Route 62 in Jackson Township, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

An unidentified woman was found on the side of the road. Baldwin said she appears to have been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Baldwin said the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m. by a Jackson Township Fire Department medic.