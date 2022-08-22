21-year-old woman killed in Fayette County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at intersection of state Route 729 and state Route 435 around 5:30 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday.

A Mazda CX-30 was traveling northbound on state Route 729 where the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Mazda struck a Hyundai Sonata being driven by Laralyn Lebeau. The Hyundai went left of center and was then struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche.

Lebeau was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Mazda was treated at the scene.