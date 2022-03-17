Police: Woman struck, killed by car while crossing street in far east Columbus

Police were called to the intersection of East Broad Street and Blossom Field Boulevard around 1:50 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Far East Columbus early Thursday morning.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of East Broad Street and Blossom Field Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said a Chevrolet Sonic was driving in the left eastbound lane of East Broad Street when it stuck a woman who was trying to cross the road west of the intersection.

The woman, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperative. Police said the woman was not using a designated crosswalk and the driver had a green light at the time of the crash.

East Broad Street at Blossom Field Boulevard has since reopened.