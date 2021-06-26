Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck in Marion County

The crash happened just before 6:40 p.m. on Marion-Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio State Highway patrol are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:40 p.m. on Marion-Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion.

A Ford Explorer was going eastbound on State Route 309 when a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer was going northbound on Marion-Williamsport Road and failed to yield for a stop sign and was hit by the Ford.

A front passenger in the Ford, Ma Luisa Morales, 44, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner Dr. Mark Davis.

The driver of the Ford sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck did not sustain injuries.