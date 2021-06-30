Woman killed in crash after being hit by box truck in Coshocton County

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Neana M. Lemon died in a crash with a box truck Monday morning.

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died after being involved in a crash in Coshocton County Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says they were called to a crash in the 50000 block of County Road 16 in Lafayette Township around 10:20 a.m.

The driver of a box truck went left of center, hitting 34-year-old Neana M. Lemon, who was driving a Jeep.

Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the box truck did not suffer any injuries.