Woman killed in Gahanna stabbing

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is investigating a deadly stabbing, according to a post shared on the department’s Facebook page.

According to the post, police responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Brookhill Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman between the ages of 45 and 50 dead inside.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are assisting the Gahanna Division of Police in the investigation of the woman's death.

At this time, there is believed to be no threat to the public.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gahanna Police Investigative Bureau at 614-342-4240.