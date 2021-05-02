Police identify woman killed in Gahanna shooting

Police said the woman's boyfriend has been identified as a suspect.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police has identified a woman who died in a shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to an initial call about a stabbing just after 9 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Brookhill Drive.

According to a post shared on the department's Facebook page, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Linda Purdy.

When officers arrived, they found Purdy dead inside the home.

Authorities said Purdy's boyfriend, 51-year-old Edward Johnson was identified as a suspect.

Officers began a search for Johnson after it was discovered that his vehicle was missing.

Around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Huber Heights Police attempted to pull over Johnson's vehicle. Police said Johnson did not respond or engage with officers and shot himself.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are assisting the Gahanna Division of Police in the investigation.