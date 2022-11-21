Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.
Boateng's death is the 126th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.
During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that there was an argument prior to the shooting.
Police arrested Tyona Dodson, who is charged with murder. She is currently being held in the Franklin County Correction Center.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).