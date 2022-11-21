Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus

Britney Boateng died after she was shot during an argument in east Columbus. Tyona Dodson was arrested in connection to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.

Boateng's death is the 126th homicide in the city of Columbus this year.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned that there was an argument prior to the shooting.

Police arrested Tyona Dodson, who is charged with murder. She is currently being held in the Franklin County Correction Center.