A woman was killed after being shot at a bus stop in north Columbus Thursday morning.

Columbus police say they were called to the 3600 block of Maize Road around 5:20 a.m.

Officers say a woman was approached by an unknown individual at a bus stop and was then shot.

The woman was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.