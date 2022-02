Police said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street just before 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured after being stabbed in North Linden on Monday.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition, but police said it appears she will survive.