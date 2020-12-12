Woman injured in shooting while in bed at south Columbus home

The victim was shot once in her right arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a woman was shot early Saturday morning while in bed at her home in south Columbus.

Columbus police say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Waderidge Trail.

The victim was shot once in her right arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to be OK.

Police have not said if the shot was fired from inside or outside the woman's home.

There's no information about a suspect.