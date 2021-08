Police did not provide information on the woman's condition or whether the man is armed.

Columbus police said a woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Galloway.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at a house in the 5900 block of Winterberry Drive.

According to police, the woman was shot and a man is barricaded inside the house with her.

