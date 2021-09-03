Woman injured after car crashes into Columbus apartment

A person is in custody, but Columbus police did not say if the person was a suspect or a person of interest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was hurt after she crashed her car into an apartment building in Columbus Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

According to police, the woman ran a stop sign in the area of Clark Place and Dennison Avenue and crashed into the apartment.

Police said firefighters pulled the woman out of her car.

The woman told police it was her apartment that was hit.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition is described to be stable.

