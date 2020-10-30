Woman indicted for crash that killed 2 adults, unborn child

56-year-old Kimberly Mantkowski allegedly tried to pull into her driveway on Harrisburg Pike on June 17 when she failed to yield to motorcycles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury returned a multiple count indictment against a woman after allegedly causing the death of two people and an unborn baby in a crash that happened in June.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien says 56-year-old Kimberly Mantkowski allegedly tried to pull into her driveway on Harrisburg Pike on June 17, 2020 when she failed to yield to motorcycles.

Rickey Ross, 61, and his wife Kimberly Ross, 49 were transported to the hospital where they died.

Two others were injured in the crash. An unborn baby of one of those victims did not survive.

Mantkowski faces 3 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, two counts of vehicular assault and two county of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.

According to the prosecutor, Mantkowski's BAC was 0.214 grams.