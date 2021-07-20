Woman in critical condition following Franklin County shooting

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on Hilton Avenue.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Franklin County Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on Hilton Avenue, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Chief Gilbert with the sheriff's office said the victim was shot in the shoulder and was reported as a walk-in at OhioHealth Doctor's West Hospital. From there, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses gave investigators a description of a car, which led them to an apartment complex where the shooter was believed to be. As of this writing, they have not made contact with the shooter.

Deputies and SWAT members with the FCSO arrived on the scene and are trying to figure out if anyone is inside.