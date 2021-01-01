Woman in critical condition after shooting in Linwood neighborhood

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday night in the Linwood neighborhood in Columbus.

Columbus police said officers were called to the area of Cunard Road and Seabrook Avenue near East Livingston Avenue on a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

The woman was found shot and she was taken to Grant Medical Center.

