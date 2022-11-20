Woman in critical condition after being shot at west Columbus carry-out, police say

Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who told police that he and the woman were at a carry-out in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue when someone fired several gunshots through the back of their vehicle.

The man said one of the bullets struck the woman in her upper body. She was taken to another hospital before police arrived and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a man was taken into custody at the scene and is charged with felonious assault.