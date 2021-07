The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the South Linden area Friday morning.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable condition. She is expected to survive.