Woman hospitalized in critical condition after Clintonville fire

A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a fire at a Clintonville home Monday morning.

Columbus firefighters were called to the home on Indianola Avenue, near East Weber Road, around 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman unconscious inside the home.

They carried her outside and medics took her to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials on the scene said the fire was contained mostly to an upstairs front bedroom.