Columbus police: Woman hit in face, robbed while loading groceries in vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was robbed while placing groceries in the back of her vehicle the Kroger on Morse in Columbus, according to police.

Columbus police say the woman was approached by a person who grabbed her purse.

During the struggle, police said the woman was hit in the face.

The woman fell to the ground and the person was able to steal her purse.

The person ran away and drove off with a woman in a silver vehicle.

Police released an image from Kroger's surveillance camera that captured the incident.

The woman suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.