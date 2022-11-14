Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus

Detectives have not been able to confirm the woman's identity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening.

Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the woman's death as suspicious.

Detectives have not been able to confirm the woman's identity. Police said additional information will be released when the Franklin County Coroner's Officer determines the cause of death.