Woman found shot in car at Griggs Reservoir dies at hospital

Police tell 10TV her death is a homicide.
Credit: WBNS-TV
Columbus police conduct a homicide investigation at Griggs Reservoir on October 22, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman found shot in a car at Griggs Reservoir Thursday morning near Upper Arlington was later pronounced dead at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Columbus police told 10TV her death is a homicide.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive near Nottingham Road just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said they do not have information on a potential suspect.

