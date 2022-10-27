Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside east Columbus home

Arriving officers found Lisa Rocker suffering from apparent wounds, but how she was injured remains unknown at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in east Columbus Wednesday evening, and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Just after 6:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive, just west of Noe Bixby Road, to investigate what police say was an unknown complaint. The caller told police they conducted a well-being check at the home and found the woman unresponsive.

Arriving officers found Lisa Rocker suffering from apparent wounds, but how she was injured remains unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).