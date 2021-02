The fire started just after 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Independence Way.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A woman was found dead in a house fire in Grove City.

According to the Jackson Township Fire Department, the fire started just after 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Independence Way.

Firefighters on the scene told 10TV the woman was found inside in the back of the home. She has not yet been identified.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.