Woman reported missing found dead in car in southeast Columbus

Columbus police said her death is a homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a missing woman was found dead Monday inside a car in southeast Columbus.

A detective following up on a lead in her case found the woman dead in a car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 2000 block of Winslow Drive, at around 2 p.m.

Police identified her as 27-year-old Infhon'e Edwards.

Police said her cause of death is unknown and detectives did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.