Woman flown to Columbus hospital after house fire in Newark

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Newark Wednesday morning, according to the Newark Division of Fire.

The fire division and other local departments responded to a call of a residential fire in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 6 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire throughout much of the house, according to a release.

The caller was outside of the house when first responders arrived and a victim, confirmed to be a woman in her 60s, was still inside the home.

A release from the fire division says that the woman could be heard screaming inside before firefighters entered to rescue her.

Firefighters began a search and rescue of the home and were able to find the woman on the first floor. The fire division says the woman became unconscious shortly after her rescue and paramedics responded with life support protocols.

According to the release, the woman was flown to a trauma center in Columbus and is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

It is also unknown whether the home had functional smoke detectors at the time of the fire.