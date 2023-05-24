Woman fatally shot in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

Police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Camden Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot and killed following what detectives believe to have been an altercation in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Camden Avenue, just east of Cleveland Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. That woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died.

Columbus police told 10TV at the scene that an altercation led to the shooting.

Police confirmed that at least one person has been detained.