Woman dies after being shot in north Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has died from her injuries sustained in a shooting in a north Columbus neighboring on Saturday.
Columbus police responded to the reported shooting in the 3800 block of Bufflehead Drive around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Keshawna Ximines who had been shot. She was then taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.
Ximines was pronounced deceased on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.
Police are still investigating what may have led up to the shooting.
This is the 22nd homicide in Columbus in 2021.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).