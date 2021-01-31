Woman dies after being shot in north Columbus neighborhood

Twenty-six-year-old Keshawna Ximines was shot at a home on Bufflehead Drive on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has died from her injuries sustained in a shooting in a north Columbus neighboring on Saturday.

Columbus police responded to the reported shooting in the 3800 block of Bufflehead Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Keshawna Ximines who had been shot. She was then taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Ximines was pronounced deceased on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. The Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Police are still investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

This is the 22nd homicide in Columbus in 2021.