Woman killed, man accused of driving stolen vehicle critically injured after southeast Franklin County crash

The report of the stolen vehicle came in Sunday at 8:44 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man accused of driving a stolen Mercedes is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Noe Bixby Road, just north of Chatterton Road in Madison Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the report of the stolen vehicle came in at 8:44 a.m.

Three minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle, which was described by Columbus police as a 2022 Mercedes SL.

An officer turned on police lights and siren and tried to stop the car, according to FCSO.

Madison Township police said the driver ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle moments later.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Columbus police said since then, his condition is upgraded to stable.

Paula Kennedy, a Columbus woman who was in the other vehicle, was also taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died.

It's not known at this time if she was the only person inside the vehicle.

The Madison Township Police Department issued a release Sunday afternoon, stating that a police pursuit never happened after the officer spotted the man.

The Columbus Division of Police is the lead agency investigating the crash.