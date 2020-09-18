Woman dies following single-vehicle crash in south Columbus

It happened just after 5:20 a.m. on Watkins Road just west of Nuway Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Columbus Friday morning.

It happened just after 5:20 a.m. on Watkins Road, just west of Nuway Road.

Columbus police say Misty Ducey was driving eastbound on Watkins Road when she went off the road and struck a wooden utility pole.

Officers and medics who responded to the scene say Ducey was disoriented but showed no visible signs of injury. She was transported to Grant Medical Center as a precaution.

Upon arrival at the hospital, police say Ducey’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she later died at 6:42 a.m.

The cause of death is pending a report of the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.