Woman dies in Perry County crash involving semi-truck

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died following a crash in Perry County involving a semi-truck Sunday evening.

The crash happened on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township just before 5 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Nancy Butcher, 76, was driving a 2008 Honda Fit southbound on Tatmans Road when she tried to turn east onto SR-37. That is when she entered the path of a semi-truck heading westbound on SR-37 and was hit, OSHP said.

Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, OSHP said.