Woman killed in north Columbus shooting

Police were called for a reported shooting at The Reserve at Sharon Woods apartment complex in the 1800 block of Solera Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night.

Police were called around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting at The Reserve at Sharon Woods apartment complex in the 1800 block of Solera Drive.

Officers found 34-year-old Mileisha Windham suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.