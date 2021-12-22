Woman killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Wednesday night.
Police were called around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting at The Reserve at Sharon Woods apartment complex in the 1800 block of Solera Drive.
Officers found 34-year-old Mileisha Windham suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
This is the 196th homicide in Columbus in 2021.