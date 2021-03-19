Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Melinda Strohl, of Lancaster, died in the crash.

A 65-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 158 north of Coonpath Road in Fairfield County Thursday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Melinda Strohl, of Lancaster, was a passenger in a car as it was traveling north on SR-158.

The driver was slowing down or stopped when the car was hit from behind by a pickup truck, according to OSHP.

Investigators said the crash pushed the car into the southbound lane and was hit by another pickup truck.

OSHP said Strohl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

The drivers of the pickup trucks were treated for minor injuries.