Woman dies following single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County

Credit: BestStockFoto/shutterstock.com

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

The crash happened just after 9:40 p.m. Friday on Basil-Western Road near Pickerington road in Violet Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Denise Dugger, 52, of Canal Winchester, was driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata east on Basil-Western Road, when she crossed over the center of the road and hit a guardrail. Her car then went off the road and crashed into a ditch and a utility pole.

According to OSHP, Dugger was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.

