Woman dies following Licking County motorcycle crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A woman died following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Licking County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on U.S. 40 at mile post 20 in Licking Township just after 9:30 p.m.

OSHP identified the woman as 23-year-old Shalin King. She was riding a Harley Davidson XL883 motorcycle east on U.S. 40 when a deer ran into the road. King was unable to avoid hitting the deer, according to OSHP.

King was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say King was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.