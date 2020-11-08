Woman dies following house fire on Tamarack Boulevard in northeast Columbus

Investigators said she died from smoke inhalation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman died from smoke inhalation after a fire at her home in northeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 1:30 a.m.at 58-year-old Belinda Garrett's home in the 5200 block of Tamarack Boulevard.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen.

When firefighters arrived, Garrett was found in her bedroom.

She was rushed to Saint Ann's Hospital, where she died after 2 a.m.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire said both the police department and fire department are investigating Garrett's death to make sure her death is nothing different than it seems.