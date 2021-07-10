Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Athens County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Athens County.

According to OSHP, the crash happened on SR 550 around 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say a woman was driving west on SR 550 in a 2017 BMW, when the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet did not yield while turning left and hit the BMW.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who OSHP has identified as 65-year-old Lilly Carder of Nelsonville, was taken to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center, where she died around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene of the crash.