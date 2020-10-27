Woman dies after pick-up truck crashes into tree in Crawford County

When deputies arrived, they found a blue 2000 GMC Sonoma that had crashed into a tree.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman was killed after a pick-up truck crashed into a tree Monday in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with members of the Galion police and fire departments, responded around 5:20 p.m. to a call about a crash on SR 598 just south of Brandt Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a blue 2000 GMC Sonoma that had crashed into a tree. The driver, 61-year-old Brenda Stover, of Marion, was taken to Galion Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries. No one else was inside the truck at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says a second vehicle involved in the incident was a 2001 Plymouth Voyager. It's not clear if the Sonoma and the Voyager collided at some point.

Both the driver of the Voyager and a passenger who was inside were not hurt.