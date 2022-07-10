Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Columbus

Police told 10TV that a woman was crossing the street and was struck by a car that was heading westbound. The driver and passenger stayed at the scene to render aid.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in northwest Columbus late Thursday night.

The crash happened in the area of Dierker and Bethel roads around 11:30 p.m.

Police told 10TV that a woman was crossing the street and was struck by a car that was heading westbound. Both the driver and passenger said they had a green light prior to the crash.

Police said the driver and passenger stopped and rendered aid to the woman until medics arrived.

The woman was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police said she later died from her injuries.