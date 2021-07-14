Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Prairie Township

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit at the intersection of West Broad Street and Murray Hill Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Prairie Township Wednesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 69-year-old Helen Powell was hit at the intersection of West Broad Street and N. Murray Hill Road around 8 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was going eastbound on U.S. 40 and turning left onto N. Murray Hill Road where Powell was walking in the crosswalk.

Powell was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The sheriff's office said Powell was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was uninjured.