NEWARK, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the Newark area on Tuesday.

According to Newark police, a woman, described as elderly, was crossing the street in the area of West Church Street and North 29th Street when she was hit by a car just before noon.

The woman died at the scene.

There is currently no word on a suspect.