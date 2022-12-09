Woman declared medically deceased after northeast Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers

Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said she was hit Saturday night in north Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is changed forever, now left with a huge void in their hearts, caused by a person they don't know.

Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said Gwynn was hit by a vehicle Saturday night while walking along East Hudson Street near Delbert Road in north Columbus.

Gwynn was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver who hit her never stopped.

"He ran over her, he ran her completely over," said the victim's brother, Pepe Gwynn. "All her limbs were broken, the nervous system was severed from the brain. A lot of lacerations, a lot of cuts, Pepe said.

Her brother believes she was in the area visiting family.

Pepe is struggling to understand how a person can hit someone with their car and just drive away.

"You see someone get hit like that - you just don't walk away – why would you want to walk away?” Pepe said.

“As a country and as a community, you should think that we would have a little more decency towards each other, but we don't," Pepe said.

With no power to bring his sister back, and little known about the driver who hit her, Pepe said there is just one thing that will help bring closure to their family.